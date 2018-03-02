Indore: 7% of pregnant women admitted in MYH suffering from eating disorder, says study

Indore: Aimed at making people aware of eating disorders which are putting health at serious risk, Eating Disorder Awareness Week is observed internationally from February 26 to March 4, especially in western countries.

Eating disorders are psychiatric disorders but the cases remain unrecognised in our country mainly due to the tag which Indians have for loving food. In an observational study conducted by gynaecologist Dr Avinash Patwari of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, it was found that about seven per cent of pregnant women admitted in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital are suffering from eating disorder mainly—Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia Nervosa,limiting energy intake and binge eating, respectively.

Dr Patwari had conducted the study under the supervision of HoD Dr Nilesh Dalal and found that the disorder remains unrecognised as people use to connect it with mood swings or with dietary practices to go slim. “Young girls and now pregnant women too suffer from such disorders mainly to remain slim. Their bad practices for the same even affect the babies also,” he said. More than 300 deliveries take place in Indore in a day and seven per cent is a big number. “Eating Disorder Week is observed mainly in western countries but it should be observed in our country as well to make people aware to get rid of practices affecting their health,” Dr Patwari added.

Rare but a cause of concern

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Ashish Goyal said that the cases of anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa are rare but a cause of concern. “People use to avoid taking necessary diet due to such disorders and those take over diet tried insane ways to lose weight,” Dr Goyal said. Commenting over the observational study, Dr Goyal said that indeed pregnant women suffer from such disorders but they do not reach at extend that needs a psychiatrist help.

Anorexia Disorders

Anorexia nervosa is a disorder characterized by low weight, fear of gaining weight, and a strong desire to be thin, resulting in food restriction. Many people with anorexia see themselves as overweight even though they are in fact underweight. If asked they usually deny they have a problem with low weight. Often they weigh themselves frequently, eat only small amounts, and only eat certain foods.