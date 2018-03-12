Indore: 6-month-old girl falls ill after taking polio drops

Indore: Aimed at immunising kids from polio attack and thus, eradicating the disease from country, second phase of the year’s pulse polio campaign was launched across district on Sunday. Children below five years of age were given two drops of polio vaccine in the first day of the campaign launched at booth level.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Praveen Jadia, the department was entrusted with a target of administering polio drops to 5,60,000 children in the district and it has achieved 64 per cent of the mark on the very first day of the campaign.

The campaign was inaugurated by chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr HN Nayak who administered ‘two drops of life’ to children in the morning to formally begin the day. “About 3.50 lakh children were administered polio drops at 3611 booths set up by us with the help of paramedical and nursing students, and our health activists. Now, in the next two days, the activists will reach every door step to administer drops to those who couldn’t reach the booth on Sunday,” Dr Jadia said.

He said that the teams will also visit malls and other public gatherings including religious functions, fairs and rallies to immunise children under five. Meanwhile, a six-month-old girl fell ill allegedly after having polio drops in Mangilal Churiya Hospital. The girl was sent to Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital from where she was discharged after two hours.

“A girl had lather in her mouth after having the polio drops. She is fine and was discharged after being kept under observation for two hours. However, her parents informed that she had the same problem a day before as well,” the immunisation officer said.

Paediatricians roped in to cover more kids

Following request by district health department, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Indore chapter joined the second phase of the pulse polio drive and decided to provide free polio drops to children.

“About 250 paediatricians have joined us in the campaign. We will send polio drops to them by Monday morning so that they can administer it to the children at their clinics for next three days,” Dr Jadia said.

Box//Contractual employees strike hits drive

The second phase of the polio drive launched on Sunday was hit by the strike of contractual employees as the reporting and implementation of the plan was affected. About 54 booths were affected due to the non cooperation of the employees. However, health department officials claimed that the strike didn’t affect the drive as they have taken the support of nursing employees, rotary club and other activists.