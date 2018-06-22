Indore: 6 arrested for supplying cannabis, codeine syrup worth lakhs

Indore: Narcotics unit of state police arrested six persons while supplying cannabis and codeine syrup worth more than Rs. 31 lakh in the international market. The sleuths of narcotics unit arrested the accused during three raids at different places in this month.

Additional Director General of Police (narcotics) Varun Kapoor said that operation ‘Prahar’ is being conducted in the state to nab persons involved in supplying drugs. During the drive, officials of narcotics wing arrested two persons named Bhanwarlal Ganawa and Santosh alias Subhash, residents of Badnawar from Jhalara village in Betma on June 7. During search, 17 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from them. Its value is Rs 17 lakh in the international market.

The narcotics received a tip-off that Chandan Nagar resident Mohsin Kadil indulged in supplying codeine syrup illegally. Mohsin had brought codeine syrup from Mohammad Nadim and Mohammad Azim. They delivered the syrup near Sarwate Bus Stand on June 8.

After information, the officials cordoned off the area and arrested Mohsin, Mohammad Nadim and Mohammad Azim from there. Around 179 bottles containing codeine phosphate were recovered from the accused. The price of recovered codeine bottles is Rs 26,850.

In another action, team arrested a person named Muchand Dawar, a resident of Dharampuri (Dhar) on June 15 while he was waiting for someone to deliver 14 kgs of cannabis in Rau area. Its value is Rs 14 lakh in the international market. Further investigation is on.