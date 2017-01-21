Indore: 50 solar experts from 19 nations in city today

Indore: World’s most influential solar cooking experts, scientists, entrepreneurs, policy makers, field project managers from 19 countries, after attending the 6th SCI World Conference in solar cooking in Vadodara, are coming to the city on Saturday to learn about successful grassroots efforts in the area of solar cooking at Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Develop-ment at village Sanawadiya.

The centre has world’s 13 different types of solar cookers along with a solar PV power plant hybrid with wind where the power is generated not only in-house but is also supplied for street lights of nearby village. Centre director and Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan said that the visiting experts would also visit organic outlet in Indore Jaivik Setu and Barli Development Institute for Rural Women where Jimmy McGilligan had installed the first largest solar community kitchen with Scheffler dishes and solar storage system in 1998 for direct cooking and also India’s only heat storage system. “The institute trains tribal girls in various skills for their empowerment. About 7,500 girls have received training during the last 32 years,” Dr Palta said.

Dr Palta who also attended the conference in Vadodara said the experts of the conference observed that Indore has potential to become MP’s solar hub using solar cooking, food processing and related technologies for food parks, namkeen clusters and organic farming.