Indore: 5-member gang held with 3 country made pistols, live cartridges

Indore: City police on Monday nabbed five persons with three country made pistols and six live cartridges in Chandan Nagar police station area. The accused were though arrested following their suspicious activities police got to bust a big gang involved in dealing illegal firearms.

According to Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar, “Acting on a tip-off, we arrested the accused and during sustained interrogation, they broke down to reveal their activities related to trading illegal arms.” The accused were identified as Mohhammed Zafar, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Yusuf, Parvez Khan and Ahemd Shaikh.

“We have lodged a case against the accused under arms act and have been interrogating them to get more clues about their sources and links,” Tomar added. Six booked for thrashing three youths. Police booked six persons for thrashing and stabbing three youths following an altercation over some rivalry near Bada Madarsa in Khajrana area on Sunday.

According to police, accused Hilal, Sadab, Matin, Lucky, Mohsin and Bablu thrashed 20-year-old Shahrik, Tausif and Bilal with sharp edged weapon and spade. The family members of the victim claimed that the accused were demanding money for purchasing liquor and on refusing they thrashed the youths.

However, as the local residents intervened the accused fled from the scene. The victim’s were rushed to hospital and are undergoing treatment.