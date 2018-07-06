Indore: 5 including buyer arrested with robbed mobile phones

Indore: Five persons including a mobile repair shop owner were arrested on Thursday for snatching mobile phones and selling them. Three of the accused used to snatch mobile phones from the passersby while one of them used to sell mobile phones to mobile repair shop owner. Nine mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Palasia police station arrested Jitendra Sanwale of Dev Nagar, Ankush Tawde of Krishnbagh Colony, Raja of Bhanwarkuan area, Kapil Pachore of Satyasai Nagar and Vishal Bhatia of Katju Colony who snatched mobile phones and sold them. They would snatch mobile phones while riding bikes.

During questioning, they confessed that they snatched mobile phones in Scheme Number 78, Old Palasia, Saket Nagar, Geeta Bhawan, near St Paul’s School and Bhanwarkuan area. Kapil had bought a mobile phone from the accused so he was also arrested.

Vishal who runs mobile repair shop in Dollar Market at Jail Road had bought five mobile phones from the accused to sell them in the market. Vishal told police that he had bought mobile phones for Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 each and sold their parts to customers. Police recovered two mobile phones from Jitendra, one from Raja and one from Ankush. Three bikes used in the crime were seized by police.

Except Vishal, all accused are relatives and they used to commit crime to buy liquor and branded clothes. It is believed that other persons are also involved. Police investigation is underway.