Indore: 5-hr traffic jam as truck crushes 2, injures 3

Indore: Two women were killed and three others injured after a recklessly driven container truck hit them on Indore-Ujjain Road on Tuesday morning. The villagers staged chakkajam after the accident demanding compensation to the families of the deceased and injured persons. Due to the protest of the villagers, commuters and passengers had to face tough situation as a massive traffic jam ensued for more than six hours on this busy road.

Sanwer police station in charge SPS Chouhan said that the accident happened between 6 to 6.30 near Barodiya Khan village on Indore-Sanwer Road where a speeding container truck hit five women from behind. The truck was coming from Nagaland and moving towards city via Ujjain.

The errant driver of the truck fled soon after the accident. Passersby and the residents of Barodiya village later informed the police. In this tragic accident, 40-year-old Gattabai Rajput and 30-year-old Reena Rajput of Barodiya Khan died on the spot while Savita, Inderbai and Hawabai of the same village were severely injured. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The container truck was also overturned after the accident.

After the accident, angry villagers staged chakkajam demanding strict action against the errant driver and to compensate the deceased and injured persons. Police officials reached the spot and tried to disperse the protesters but to no avail. There was about six-hour traffic jam on the road and more than two km long queue was seen due to which passengers and vehicle riders had to wait for a long time. However, police claimed that they had resumed traffic on the road after few hours of the accident.

Sources claimed that the container truck was fell on the women after losing control in which two women were killed on the spot. Police had to remove the truck with the help of JCB to recover the body of the deceased.