Indore: 5 held for petrol pump robbery bid, kin create ruckus

Indore: Family members of the accused, who were arrested by police for planning to rob a petrol pump near Vijay Nagar, created a ruckus at press conference, held at SP’s office on Wednesday. They alleged that the police had registered false charges against one of the accused.

SP (East) Avdhesh Kumar Goswami said that acting on a tip-off, city police arrested five persons from old RTO premises on Monday night. During questioning, they admitted their plan to rob Chandrawat petrol pump in Vijay Nagar.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol and a knife from them.

The accused were identified as Pravin alias Golu Karma of Kailash Ka Bhatta, Vikas Dudhale of Ramkrishnabag Colony, Dinesh Gouri of New Anjali Nagar, Chanprit Shasan of Scheme No 14 and Raju Adde of New Anjali Nagar. They also confessed their crime.

During sustained questioning, the accused admitted to commit three robberies in different places of the city. In October 2015, they had robbed a truck driver of Rs 17,000 under Kanadia police station area.

In April 2016, accused Pravin and Dinesh robbed a man of his mobile phone and money on Devguradia Road and in the third incident, Pravin along with Raju had robbed a girl of her mobile phone and purse in Scheme No 78 on December 14 last year.

The police also claimed that they recovered had booty and a bike which was used in the crimes.

They are being questioning for other such crimes, Goswami added.

During press conference, Golu’s family members including a dozen women reached the SP office and started creating ruckus. They alleged that the police had filed false case of robbery against Gol, who is a class XII student. On Monday, he was sleeping at his home when some cops reached there and took him to police station for questioning. The cops also threatened his family members when they intervened.

Later, the police had to call force from Women police station to get the situation under control. The family members alleged that all the arrested accused were innocent and they were taken from their residences.