Indore:

5 booked for beating man

Police booked five people for allegedly thrashing a man over monetary issue in Aerodrome area on Sunday. According to police, complainant Gautam Sharma, a resident of Jai Bhavani Nagar, was returning from work when accused Tanu, Samyak, Mohit Rathore, Gautam Goyal and Prateek hurled abuse at him on late Saturday night. On stopping, the accused thrashed Gautam and took away Rs 45,000. The victim’s brother Vishal Verma intervened following which the accused thrashed him and fled from the scene.

In another incident, 23-year-old Janak Parmar, a resident of Nalanda Parisar alleged that three unidentified persons took away his mobile phone and bag containing valuables while he was sleeping in his truck in Choithram Sabzi Mandi on Sunday.

Woman thrashed

A 45-year-old woman was thrashed by two persons following an altercation that took place in Raoji Bazaar on Sunday. According to police, victim Nirmala Silawat alleged that accused Karan Sonker and Suraj Sonker thrashed her causing severe injuries on her hand and head. On raising alarm, local residents intervened following which the accused threatened Nirmala and fled from the scene.

Theft in Kanadia

Theft took place at a locked house at Shriji Apartment in Kanadia on late Saturday night. According to police, complainant Vijay Chauhan said he went for some work with his family members for 30 minutes and on returning found the house gate lock broken. The thieves took away gold and silver ornaments, Rs 16,000 and some valuables. The police suspect that the thieves were keeping an eye on the house since few days.

Youth held for sexual harassment

We Care For You team nabbed a youth for allegedly harassing a woman in Hira Nagar area on Monday. According to police, she is a staff nurse in a private hospital who had been receiving obscene and objectionable videos from an unknown number. Preliminary investigation revealed accused Sunny Hardia, a resident of Scheme 78 was sending the videos and wanted to meet her. The accused confessed that earlier he worked at a mobile recharge shop from where he took the victim’s number and sent message.