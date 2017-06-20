Indore: 5 arrested, 3 absconding; Rs 10 lakh recovered

Alirajnpur: With the arrest of five persons, Alirajpur police claimed to have cracked the Rs 30 lakh loot case. The amount was stolen from an unguarded cash van of a cooperative bank.

Loot occurred on June 1 when a two bank employees were taking Rs 30 lakh in cash to Chaktla branch of Narmada Jhabua Gramin Bank in an unguarded Bolero jeep. Five persons on two motor-bikes intercepted the van and forced the driver to stop on the outskirt of Lodhni village between Umrali police outpost and Chaktla police outpost.

Sandwa police station in-charge and investigation officer inspector Dinesh Solanki informed that five persons including – mastermind and vehicle driver Amit, 24, son of Udaisingh Davar, resident of Chotti Kendra; Basant, 22, son of Siyaram Tomar, resident of Tikoda village; Ansingh, 37, son of Jagariya Tomar, resident Barda; Kanji alias Manjariya, 20, son of Thansingh Bhilala, resident of Amba Iskool Phaliya and Rahul, 21, son of Radheshyam Bilala, resident of Badodara under Sirpur police station of Gujarat state were arrested by the police.

Police booked Amit and others under Section 395 (dacoity), 320 (grievous injury) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act since police recovered one country made revolver from Amit. Police recovered Rs 10 lakh from their possession. Three more accused involved in the loot are still out of police reach and massive manhunt is on in the area, Solanki informed.

Briefing about the modus operandi, Solanki informed that during interrogation, Amit informed police that they intentionally slowed the vehicle and seven others who were involved in the crime threw chili powder in the bank employees and his eyes and then fled with the cash bag.

Solanki informed that Amit was well aware about the bank’s operations and area. Accused decided to execute their plan at a place where there is no mobile network between two outposts.

“As Amit was in radar from beginning, during questioning he informed police that he slowed the vehicle as herd of cattle intercepted his way, but two other bank employees who were present there claimed that Amit slowed down without any reason,” Solanki said. Following this, police recalled his call details as well as tracked his mobile location after the incident. During interrogation, Amit confessed to his crime and also involvement of seven other persons in the crime.