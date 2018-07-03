Indore: 46 percent vacancies to be filled in second counselling of CET

Indore: About 46 percent seats in 48 courses offered by a dozen teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are lying vacant which will be filled in second counselling of common entrance test starting on Tuesday.

“Nearly 56 percent seats were filled in the first counselling of CET. Rest will be filled in second counselling starting from Tuesday,” said vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. CET was conducted for admission on 2,653 seats on May 22. The courses were divided into four groups viz A, B, C and D.

Group A consisted of 20 courses whereas Group B, Group C and Group D comprised 15, 4 and 9 courses each. The first counselling had begun with Group D containing 233 seats. Of them, 144 are still lying vacant. In Group C, there were total 270 seats of which 67 are lying vacant after first round of counselling. Similarly, 406 seats out of 1020 of Group B and 527 seats out of 1130 of Group A are also still lying vacant after first counselling.

“Seats in almost all courses are lying vacant,” Dhakad said. He said vacancies will be filled in the second round of counselling. As per schedule, the second counselling for courses in Group A would be held on July 4-5 whereas students seeking admission in courses under Group B would be called for counselling on July 3-4. Similarly, counselling for Groups C and D will be held on July 11 and July 6 respectively.