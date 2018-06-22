Indore: 46 percent seats in various courses lying vacant after first CET counselling

Indore: First round of common entrance test (CET) counselling got over on Thursday but about 46 per cent of seats in 48 courses offered by a dozen teaching department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) are still vacant. “First round of CET counselling is over. Nearly 56 per cent seats are filled. Rest will be filled in second counselling,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

CET was conducted for admission on 2653 seats on May 22. The courses were divided into four groups viz A, B, C and D. Group A consisted of 20 courses whereas Group B, Group C and Group D comprised 15, 4 and 9 courses each.

The counselling began with Group D containing 233 seats. Of them, 144 are still lying vacant. In Group C, there were total 270 seats of which 67 are lying vacant after first round of counselling. Similarly, 406 seats out of 1020 of Group B and 527 seats out of 1130 of Group A are also still lying vacant after first round of counselling.

“Seats in almost all courses are lying vacant,” Dhakad said. He stated that the vacancies will be filled in the second round of counselling. “The good thing about the CET this year was that it was conducted early this year so university got best of talent in the state. Last year, the CET was conducted on June 28,” the VC stated.

He also stated that the dates of second round of counselling would be declared shortly. Before the second round counselling dates are announced, the university would take up case of nearly 80 students who made mistakes in their online applications. They were not considered for first round of counselling. A committee will take decision on their cases and if they were found technically sound they would be allowed to participate in second counselling, Dhakad said.