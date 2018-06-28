Indore: 400 students miss exam due to DAVV’s mistake

Indore: Nearly 400 students on Wednesday missed BCom second semester ATKT exam as Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) did not convey the information to them on time and in proper manner. As aggrieved students lined up on the university campus, vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad admitted to the university’s mistake and announced plans to hold special exam for them.

“The special exam will be conducted next week,” he said. BCom second semester ATKT was scheduled on June 23. But like many exams scheduled on that day, BCom exam was also cancelled citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

In an order dated June 21, the university stated that all exams scheduled on June 23 have been cancelled due to unforeseen reasons and new dates would be declared shortly. On June 26, the university uploaded time-table for BCom second semester ATKT exam on its website which stated that the paper would be held on Wednesday.

The timetable dated June 22 but it was uploaded only on June 26. When asked, examination department officials claimed that information about the exam have reached to all students via their colleges. The university claimed that no students would miss the exam. A total of 1200 students were to take the paper scheduled on Wednesday. In the morning when students reached Maharaja Ranjeet Singh College they found it closed.

“The college did not have any information about the exam. We informed college authorities about the exam over phone after which the campus was opened and exam was conducted,” said a student wishing anonymity. The exam began one hour late at Ranjeet Singh College. As per sources, about 60 per cent students only reached at this college for taking exam. It was believed that other students had no clue that exam was scheduled on Wednesday.

Similarly, Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College (GACC) witnessed merely 26 students against 53 allocated to the institute walking in for BCom exam. Gujarati Girls College saw merely 70 per cent students turning up for the exam.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated that they had received information that nearly 70 per cent students took BCom exam on Wednesday. He admitted that many students missed the exam as they were not aware about its re-scheduling. “On receiving complaints from aggrieved students, we have decided to hold special exam for those who missed Wednesday paper,” he said.