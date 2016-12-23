Indore: 40-year-old man found hanging from tree

Indore: A 40-year-old man found hanging from a tree in Chhatripura area on Thursday. It was believed that he committed suicide by hanging himself but police are waiting for autopsy report to know the exact reason of his death.

TI Manju Yadav said that the deceased has been identified as Govind Sahu, a resident of Adarsh Indira Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging from a tree in Bhakt Prahlad Nagar on Thursday morning.

Prima facie, it seems that Govind committed suicide. He left home on Wednesday night without any information after which he did not return. The reason for his suicide could not be established yet. The statements of his family members are also being taken by the police.

Body found in field

A man found murdered in a field in Betma area on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Sardar. He was working at one Dinesh Sharam’s field in Rangwasa village. TI Rajkumar Yadav said that he was found with severe injury mark on head and a blood stained stone was also recovered from the spot. It seems that someone attacked on him with the heavy stone following some arguments between them. The police are trying to trace the killer.

Bag stolen from activa

Two unidentified youths managed to flee with a bag of a trader containing Rs 4200 and other documents in Sanyogitaganj area on Wednesday night. Siyaganj trader Sumit Bhatia lodged a complaint with police that he along with his worker Balmukund was returning home on an Activa scooter. On the way, they stopped to buy sweets leaving bag on the vehicle. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused fled away the bag.