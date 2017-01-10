Indore: 40 encroachments razed in Gadi Adda

Indore: In a major demolition drive at Gadi Adda, removal gang of the IMC on Monday knocked down 40 houses and commercial establishments which were hurdles before a proposed bridge in the area.

About 200 members of the removal gang accompanied by police personnel reached the locality in the morning and started demolition drive.

Armed with three poclain machines and four JCBs, the removal gang pulled down as many as 40 structures causing hurdles before proposed Gadi Adda bridge.

Minor protest took place during the drive but police quelled it. Only one house was not touched as its landlord has a court stay on demolition of his property.