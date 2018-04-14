Indore: 4 including woman held for duping investors

Indore: The city crime branch police on Friday arrested four persons including a woman for duping people in the name of ensuring rich dividends to them on investment in stock market. The woman worked as an executive who guided the clients for investing in stock market. Two of her accomplices are on the run.

Sudama Nagar resident Yogesh Dubey had lodged a complaint with Harinarayanachari Mishra that employees of share investment consultancy firm, Profit Guru, contacted him a few days ago. The accused lured him on the pretext of promising more dividends to him. The employees then told Dubey to open a demat account with their company. They took Rs 70,000 from him through online transfer in their bank account.

During the investigation, it was found that Satish Shukla is the owner of Profit Guru. After receiving money, accused did not open Dubey’s demat account nor invested his money in share market. Later, police arrested Satish Shuka, Sumit alias Vivek Sharma, Swati alias Riddhima Sharma and Chinmay Bhattacharya. A search is on for their accomplices Prem Meena and Rahul alias Ankush Chouhan.

Accused told police that Shukla along with his employees used to obtain information about the investors from banks and brokerage firms. On the basis of information, they contacted investors and duped them. Crime branch officials said that the investigation is on to know similar frauds committed by the accused in the city and at other places.