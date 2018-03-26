Indore: 4 accused in 4-yr-old murder case held

Indore: Four persons including the mastermind of the murder of a youth about four years ago were arrested by police on Sunday. According to police, a contract of Rs 4 lakh was given by one of the accused to his accomplices to kill the youth over suspected extra marital affairs.

Madina Nagar resident Imran was stabbed to death by a group of youths while he was returning home from a marriage function with cousin Ajju alias Azharuddin in Azad Nagar in 2014. Ajju was also injured in the attack. A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered by police against unidentified youths in the incident but they could not trace the accused.

However, a team of Azad Nagar and Chandan Nagar police station were investigating the case when they received a tip-off and arrested the four accused.

The accused identified as Afghan Noor Mohammad, resident of Kanlindi Gold Colony, Imran Khan of Kabutarkhana, Jafar Pathan of Green Park Colony and Rafiq Pathan of Chandan Nagar in the city confessed to have killed Imran and two knives were also recovered from them, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that their fifth accomplice named Chhotu alias Vasim Khna of Khajrana was murdered in 2015. The mastermind of the murder case was Afghan. He had doubted that his wife had extra marital affair with deceased Imran after which he met accused Imran Khan and prepared the plan for murder. Afghan had given Rs 4 lakh to Imran Khan to kill Imran. After that Khan gave Rs 2.5 lakh to his friends Chhotu alias Vasim and Rafiq to kill Imran.

As per the plan accused Chhotu, Rafiq and Jafar attacked on Imran using knife when he was returnin g forma marriage function with cousin Ajju. Ajju tried to intervene but the accused also injured him. They were rushed to the hospital but Imran could not be saved. All the accused had their criminal past.