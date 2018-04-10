Indore: 31,500 sedative tablets seized by police

Indore: City police arrested two persons with 31,500 banned sedative pills worth Rs 2 lakh from Chandan Nagar police station area on Monday.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge TI Yogesh Singh Tomar said, “We arrested two accused standing under the under-construction bridge of Navada Panth with a bag containing banned tablets.”

During interrogation, the accused told police that they were supplying the drugs to the local distributors. “We are interrogating the accused to know from where they get the tablets and to whom are they supplying,” Tomar added.