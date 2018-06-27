Indore: 30,000-acre land notified for Industrial township in Pithampur

Indore: The state government on Monday notified 30,000 acres of land in the industrial master plan of Pithampur, which will house 1,000 units. The master plan will be known as Investment Region Development and Management Scheme, which will be executed by AKVN, Indore.

Following scheme’s execution, Pithampur will become one of biggest investment zones in the country to be equipped with state-of-art amenities. The industrial township will be spread across 44 villages of Dhar and Indore districts. Of them, 18 villages will be from Indore district.

Discarding over 500 claims and objections, the state government approved the master plan. In the forthcoming Global Investor Summit scheduled in February 2019, this would be a major attraction for investors. Earlier, 38,000 acres of land was included. Later, land belonging to government and municipal council were withdrawn from the plan.

AKVN sources said the land will be acquired from private owners and farmers as per land acquisition policy of Indore Development Authority. In lieu of land, developed plots would be given to them. From east, the master plan will start from near Tehi railway station from where the Economic Corridor passes. The master plan is divided into eight sectors.

Facilities

The master plan has ample space reserved for amenities including hotels, hospitals, schools, colleges, railway station, bus stand. It will also have residential colonies. AKVN managing director Kumar Purushottam was unavailable for comment.