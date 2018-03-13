Indore: 3 youths nabbed for harassing women

Indore: Crime branch and ‘We Care For You’ team nabbed a 23-year-old youth for allegedly harassing and threatening a girl in Hira Nagar area on Monday.

According to police, the victim in her complaint alleged that she met her neighbour Amit Kumar Singh and became friends. However, the accused took some pictures of the victim when they went out following which she broke the friendship.

Later, the accused started threatening the victim of sharing her personal videos and photographs on social media and defaming her. The accused even sent some objectionable messages to the complainant on her social media account following which she reported the incident to police.

Police have arrested the accused and during interrogation Amit informed that he was working as a guard with a security company in Bhopal. The investigation revealed that the accused had a pending case of eve-teasing in Hira Nagar area as well.

In another incident, a 22-year-old youth was nabbed by the We Care for You team for harassing and defaming a girl in MIG area on Monday. The victim who hails from Dhar in her complaint alleged that she was a student of MSC and working in a call centre at Janjeerwala Square.

The accused Veerendra Chauhan, a resident of Azad Nagar was the neighbour of victim’s uncle and was working at the call centre as well. The victim claimed that she befriended the accused following which they stopped talking after an argument. The accused then posted personal photographs of the victim with some objectionable comments following which she reported the incident to police.

During interrogation the accused confessed to have posted the photographs to threaten the victim from ending their friendship. Similarly, a 28-year-old youth, who hails from Haryana, was also nabbed by the We Care for You cell for threatening to defame a girl in MIG area on Monday.

The victim in her complaint alleged that she is a nurse and met the accused Nitesh Sharma in 2012 in her college. The accused was her friend and had some personal photographs following which he threatened to defame her by sharing the photos on social media. The victim reported the incident following which police arrested the accused.