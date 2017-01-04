Indore: 3 of Barfani Convent School buses seized

Indore: Using school students as shield to avoid the Regional Transport Department’s action for plying buses without permit couldn’t help the administration of Barfani Convent School as the officials seized three buses on Tuesday morning. The school administration also tried to stage a blockade with the help students but the RTO officials, with the help of district administration acted against the school vehicles.

According to RTO MP Singh, “One of the buses was running with the registration number of an SUV while another was running without any registration number.”

The RTO said that they have seized one more bus from the school premises on which tax of Rs 4.17 lakh was pending.

“We have also informed the district administration about intention of school administration to use students as shield and also requested them to act against the school,” Singh added.