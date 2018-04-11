Indore: 3 held for running IPL betting racket

Indore: The police on Tuesday busted a cricket betting racket in Chandan Nagar and arrested three accused including a minor in this connection. Police have seized laptop, account book of betting, seven mobile phones and cash of Rs 58,000 from the accused.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said police raided a house in Ramanand Nagar and arrested three accused for operating the cricket betting racket.

The accused were taking bets on IPL matches. The accused were identified as Jitendra Gaurishankar of Ramanand Nagar, Javed Naushad of Green Park Colony and a minor who is brother-in-law of Javed. Police have begun interrogating the accused who will be produced before the court after investigation.