Indore: 3 held, cache of vehicles, stolen grain recovered

Indore: City crime branch on Monday arrested three notorious thieves and recovered large amount of grains and four vehicles from their possession.

According to police, the accused used to steal grains from warehouses and godowns in city outskirts and sell them to the farmers in nearby villages. They were also involved in stealing vehicles on demand of a customer, police said.

The accused were identified as Manish Chopara, Nana alias Kanha and Arjun, all residents of Mendal village under Simrol police station area.

“We have recovered a Bolero, Jeep, Maruti 800 and two two-wheelers from their possession. The accused use to steal vehicles for carrying stolen grains to villages and leave the vehicles at isolated places,” police said.

Arjun and Nana were habitual criminals and were arrested earlier too for lifting vehicles, police said, adding that “They have stolen vehicles and grains from Bhawarkuan, Lasudiya, Kampel, Khudel and Azaad Nagar police station areas.”

Accused were also involved in stealing vehicles on demand of a customer. A Bolero, a jeep, one Maruti 800 car and two two-wheelers were recovered from their possession. They used to steal vehicles for carrying stolen grains to villages.

– Police