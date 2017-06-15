Indore: 3 debt-ridden farmers attempt suicide, 2 succumb

Bhopal: In last 24 hours three debt-ridden farmers have tried to commit suicide in different districts for only one reason, debt, out of three two had died whereas one is struggling for life in hospital. In Balaghat under the Lalbarra tehsil in village Balharpur, farmer Ramesh (45) had committed suicide on Wednesday morning, by consuming poisonous substance. He was under the debt of Rs 1.5 lakh and was not able to repay the loan, he was having only 50 dismal land.

In Barwani under the Sendhawa block in village Pisnawal, the farmer consumed poisonous liquid and committed suicide. Earlier it was alleged that it was a case of family dispute, but latter it was clear that the dispute had occurred due to repay the loan taken.

In Dewas a farmer Padam Singh attempted suicide at collector’s office, he consumed sulphas tablets, he was rushed to the hospital, where his health remained critical.

The Congress party have instituted a committee to study the suicide case occurring in the state. The party have instituted seven committees, these committees will going to visit the concern districts, the committees will going to collect the reports and will going to submit to the PCC.