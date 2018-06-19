Indore: 25-storey IT park to come up in city 

Indore: The city will get third public sector Information Technology (IT) park soon. This will be built in eight-acre land in Crystal IT park campus. It will be a 25-storeyed state of art building. The first two public sector IT parks are Crystal IT Park I and Crystal Park II. The Crystal IT Park I is operational. Crystal IT Park II is in the same campus and will be inaugurated next month.

The city has become MP’s IT hub as it has over 500 small and big IT companies including three IT SEZs. They include Crystal IT Park-1, TCS and Infosys. Now, the city is all set to get another IT park, which will be built by Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam (AKVN) Indore.

AKVN Indore MD Kumar Purushottam told Free Press that the land where third Crystal IT Park has been proposed falls under SEZ notified area. Firstly, it will be denotified after which its construction will start.

Mohammad Suleman, principal secretary, industries, visited Crystal IT park campus and inspected the under- construction Crystal IT Park-II and also the site of the proposed IT Park-III. Suleman asked Kumar to carry out study of IT parks developed in the country in last five years so that latest features can be added in upcoming IT park.

Kumar briefed him about the facilities to be provided in the park including parking, heating, ventilation, air conditioning system, fire system, landscaping, power backup and smart building management. The building will be ready by next month for the possession.

The foundation stone of Park-II was laid in October 2016. It has been constructed in record one and half years where 27 IT companies have already booked their space. These companies would offer employment to 2000 people.