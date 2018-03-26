Indore: With kick-start of 24X7 flight operation from the city, under which night parking of the aircrafts will also be done, the facility will help in bringing multi diagonal benefits to the city. The facility will help in growing-up almost all sectors of the businesses including tourism, hotels, real estate, aviation, I-T and medical tourism. Experts are saying that the facility will help in marching the towards metropolitan city in real sense.

After the 70 years of the maiden flight landed at the city airport in 1938, the another mile stone added on mid night of Saturday, from where the round the clock flight operation facility get started. The facility will not be limited to passengers and development of the airport and its achievement, but experts are saying that this facility will help in boosting the almost all sectors of the business.

So far, the city is considered as a financial capital of the state and emerging metro city, but the 24X7 flight operation facility will virtually help in bringing this title to the city. Experts say that a metropolitan city is estimated on the parameters of the numbers of malls, multiplexes, citizen’s amenities, estate of the art medical facilities and air and rail connectivity.

For a metropolitan city in air connectivity it is seen that how much flights are domestic and international flights operated and weather there is night flying facility is available or not. In this matter the starting of the night flying from the city is a big mile stone touched to achieve the aim of becoming the city as a metropolitan city. As it is broadly assumed that international flight will also start from the city airport by October this year, after that the city will become the metropolitan city in true sense.

Experts of the different sectors says that round the clock flying facility will help to growing the hotels of the city as crew member of the aircrafts will stay here. Since night parking will be also be here so maintenance staff will also stay here. Aviation sector have already started taking lions share from the city by starting 32 new flights in summer schedule. Due to the more air connectivity I-T sector of the city also grow-up.

Passengers of the MP will prefer to catch the flights from the city, since they will be arriving to city, thus may plan visit the tourist spots of nearby areas. In directly this flood of the passengers will help to real estate sector also. Already sufficient number of super specialty hospitals is in the city, the more flights may increase the medical tourism to the city.