Indore: 24-year-old girl molested by friend’s brother

Indore: A 24-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a youth in MIG police station area on Monday. The accused had entered her room and captured her photos when he spotted her. According to the police, the girl resides in MIG colony and hails from Rewa. She is working with a call centre in the city.

She is staying her in a rented accommodation. Her friend’s brother Sanjay arrived in the city and started harassing her. On Sunday morning, accused Sanjay held her hand with bad intention when she was going to her office.

She further stated that she returned around 3.30 pm from office and the accused also entered her house and started capturing her photos. She cried for help and the accused managed to flee from there. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation into the case.

In another case, a minor girl was allegedly molested by a youth in Juni Indore area on Monday. Girl stated in her complaint that she was going somewhere when the accused tried to stop her and later he held her hand with bad intension. After this, the girl raised an alarm and the accused fled from the scene. A search is on for the accused.