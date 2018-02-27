Indore: 20 polluting units to be shut down

Indore: As many as 20 pollution inducing units located in Sanwer Road industrial area are will be shut down in short future. Following green signal by Lok Sahba Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Manish Singh stated that these polluting units, which were directly flowing hazardous chemical waste in Khan river, will be shut down sooner.

While chairing a meeting to discuss problems being faced by the industrial units of the area here at office of Association of Industries of MP on Monday, Mahajan heard the issues raised by Pollution Control Board against the units and also, the complaints of industrialists regarding functioning of the pollution board.

The meeting was attended by collector Nishant Warwade, DIG Harinarayanchhari Mishra, labor commissioner Shobit Jain, IMC commissioner Manish Singh, AKVN MD Kumar Purushottam, IDA CEO Goutam Singh, SE of MP Pashchim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, Subrat Roy, DIC GM and regional director of Pollution Control Board and TNCP joint director among other top administrative officials.

Mahajan later asked the IMC commissioner to confirm if any unit in the industrial area had been indeed inducing pollution and spoiling the Khan river, to which the latter promptly said that “We have identified about 20 units which are inducing pollution.”

Mahajan immediately asked the commissioner to take action if they were found polluting the river and said “Even if the owners of these units approach me I will not spare them.” Then Singh said that getting free hand from her, he will act now. He informed that these units are directly flowing the hazardous chemical water to river. This water contains acid and dye. Industrial sources informed that these units are located in along Khan River in sector B, D and E. These units are engaged in manufacturing textile items and steel wires.