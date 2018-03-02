Indore: 19,000 applications against 3000 assistant professor vacancies
Indore: Nearly 19,000 candidates have so far applied for assistant professor’s exam to be conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) after a gap of 25 years. March 1 was the last date to apply for nearly 3000 vacant teaching posts in government colleges across the state, but the MPPSC on Friday extended the last date to March 15.
“We received requests from candidates for extending the last date of submission of application for assistant professor’s exam and have accepted the demand. We have extended the last date to March 15,” said MPPSC deputy secretary Dinesh Jain. This is the second time the last date for submission of application forms has been extended. Initially, the last date was February 14 which was extended to March 1 and now it is again extended by another 15 days.
However, MPPSC does not think that the number of applicants would increase significantly due to the extension. “Hardly 300 to 400 more candidates will apply for the exam during this period,” the MPPSC officials said. After a gap of more than two decades, MPPSC had invited applications for filling assistant professor’s posts in 2014 but the recruitment process was cancelled in September (2015) following some eligibility related issues.
After that, the MPPSC had advertised vacancies again last year and exam on August 22 but the selection process was again cancelled over eligibility issue. As per UGC norms, PhD degree holders as per regulations-2009 and NET/SLET candidates were eligible for the exam. For those were had obtained PhD degree before regulations-2009 came into being, the government conducted SET and then gave clearance for assistant prof exam.
On the other hand, the UGC also relaxed norms for those who had obtained PhD holders as per old regulations. As per UGC relaxation, the PhD should be awarded in regular mode. The thesis should have been evaluated by at least two external examiners. They have published at least two papers based on the PhD thesis in research journals. The aspirants should also have made at least two presentations at conferences or seminars.