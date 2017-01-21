Indore: 187th cyber security workshop held

Indore: Police Radio Training School, (PRTS) Indore is organising workshops in schools, colleges and other institutions here to make students aware of cyber crimes.

The workshops are being organised by ADG Varun Kapoor and are titled ‘Black Ribbon Initiative’. So far 186 such workshops were held and continuing in the same vein, the 187th workshop was held at the Nehru Yuva Kendra (Ministry of Youth Programme and Sports Ministry, Government of India), Indore and at least 114 members attended the workshop on cyber security and crimes.

The first session was addressed by ADG Kapoor and he detailed the nuances of cyber crimes, security, IT Act and other relevant laws. He also stressed the need for cyber security as a number of transactions are being conducted online.

ADG Kapoor explained the working of banking sector and online retail merchants and stressed the need to have protected password and also cautioned against scams being perpetrated on mobile phones.

Later ADG Kapoor opened the floor for discussion and the participants entered into it enthusiastically. At the end of the session, Tara Bairagi, Yuva Samanvank, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Indore and Sunil Pandey Nehru Yuva Kendra Dhar presented a memo to ADG Kapoor.