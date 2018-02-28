Indore: 150-yr-old bawdi gets facelift to cope woes in waiting

Indore: Following footsteps of Rambagh Colony, residents of Jalla Colony in Khajrana area have started conserving water bodies of the area to ensure enough water during the coming summer. As part of their endeavour, the residents began rejuvenating an over 150 years’ old bawdi (step well) in the area on Monday.

According to the residents, with water bodies in the area drying up swiftly, the collective effort to restore the ancient water resource was taken to tackle the looming crisis before it was too late. Local residents led by corporator Haji Usman Patel cleaned a portion of the oldest water body on the first day of their save water campaign, while dredging and renovation works were started and will take few more days to be completed.

“We have started desilting and cleaning the bawdi and removed about five tractors of filth from it. Now, groundwater has started coming in it,” Patel said. Explaining the objective, Patel said that Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), in association with local residents, has been carrying out renovation works of natural water resources and old bawdis in the city to have enough water in stock during the forthcoming summer.

“The water in the bawdi will be recharged and cleaned naturally during rains. At present, if not drinking water, the new flow of water will fulfil at least some secondary purposes of the residents like washing clothes and cleaning,” Patel added.

Briefing the history of the bawdi, Patel said “The bawdi in Jalla Colony is more than 150 years old and believed to be dug out by the erstwhile Holkar family to use as a water facility during their travel. Earlier it was believed that only central part of the city has bawdi’s, but this water body in Jalla Colony eliminated the misconception.”

He informed that “Fortunately, we have two such natural water resources located at two ends of the ward. After completing the renovation work of Jalla Colony bawdi, we will start rejuvenating another old water resource of the area, Purani Kundi.”

The corporator further appealed citizens to take similar collective efforts towards conserving water bodies and natural water resources in their respective area to prepare self for the water scarcity in the waiting.