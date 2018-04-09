Indore: 14 govt colleges shy away from providing info for AISHE

Indore: As many as 14 government colleges are among 40 institutes under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya that have not provide information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) thus breaching the deadline set by ministry of human resource and development.

However, they still have time to upload on AISHE website their respective details as online links is still open despite passing off the deadline more than a month ago. “As many as 40 colleges, including 14 government colleges, have not uploaded their information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructure, facilities available on their campuses, on the AISHE website,” said Sumant Katilya, director of college development council at DAVV.

He said that the deviant colleges have been asked to provide their respective details for AISHE at the earliest. Citing directives by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), he said that if the colleges did not provide information for the AISHE, the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

Katilya said that the DHE has instructed the universities to ensure that no delay in uploading information by colleges on AISHE website take place. The DHE has directed universities in the State, including DAVV, to withdraw affiliation from the colleges found breaching the deadline set by the MHRD.

According to a letter by the DHE, the colleges failed to upload on AISHE website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided any type of grant. The letter states that action against erring colleges would be taken as per rules of the MHRD. Online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened on January 5. The window was to be closed on March 4 but it did not thus giving chance to deviant colleges to still upload their details on AISHE website.

The MHRD survey covers all institutions in the country imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.