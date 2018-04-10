Indore: Daly College in association with Choithram Netralaya inaugurated 12th four-day eye check-up camp at Government Higher Secondary School in Dudhiya on Monday. About 12,000 people registered for eye check-up whereas 1,100 spectacles were disturbed among patients during the day.

Chief guest and local resident Shankar Verma, government school principal Asha Pathak and Daly College principal Neeraj K Bedhotiya expressed their views at the inaugural function.

The eye check-up camp was shifted from urban to rural areas so that patients living in villages can benefit. Bedhotiya spoke about the importance of basic medical facilities such as regular eye check-up and how those who are deprived of these services suffer. “Most women residing in rural areas are unable to undergo eye check-up as required,” he said.

The students took part as volunteers in the camp. Student Anand Nair said such initiative creates awareness among underprivileged sections of the society and therefore all schools should organise activities that can bring a qualitative change in villagers’ lives.

Another student Aanvi Agrawal said, “Helping backward sections of society brings unparalleled happiness in our life. I am happy to be a part of the camp.”