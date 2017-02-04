Indore: 11th International Conference at PIMR

Indore: Delegates from Thailand, Argentina, Nigeria and Ethiopia will participate in the 11th International Conference, organised by Prestige Institute of Management and Research (PIMR) in its campus on February 4 and 5.

More than 250 lecturers along with 2,500 students will participate in the conference and present their views.

The main theme of discussion is ‘Developing Competencies and Skills for Global Competitiveness’. Other topics of discussion in the conference are Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Health and Education, Skill and Development, Women Empowerment, and Innovators and Entrepreneurship.

Chief guest for the inaugural session will be Union Minister of Steel, Chaudhary Birender Singh while Prof Godwin Onu as the key-note speaker.

Explaining about the conference, head of marketing department Dr Ajit Upadhyay said: “The conference will host the award ceremony for 14 best PhD thesis Award and Social Entrepreneurship Award.

The valedictory session will be under the august presence of Vishnu Dutt Sharma, chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra as chief guest and Dr Vijay Page, DG, MET Institute of Management, Mumbai.