Indore: 11 out of 15 seats of MBA courses full after CET second counselling

Indore: The seats in 11 out of 15 two-year MBA courses run by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) filled as students of unreserved category were called for second counselling of CET on Thursday. “Around 476 seats were lying vacant in Group A for which counselling was conducted on Thursday. Of them, 227 seats got filled. No seats remained vacant in 11 MBA courses,” said CET-2018 organising committee chairman Anil Kumar.

As soon as the counselling began, the students lined up for admissions started picking up seats in MBA courses. Within few hours, seats were filled in MBA courses in financial administration, marketing management, e-commerce, human resource, entrepreneurship, international business, financial services, tourism, media management, advertisement and public relations and business economics.

The only MBA courses which could not see full admission included MBA in hospital administration, foreign trade, disaster management and business analytics. The Group A also consisted of MSc (data science and analytics), MCom (bank management), MCom (a/c and financial control), MA (mass communication) and Bachelor of Journalism (BJ).

MCom (a/c and financial control) could not find any takers whereas only one student took admission in BJ course. Group A has total 1130 seats of which 881 are already filled and 249 are still lying vacant.

Third counselling unlikely

Students who are waiting for third CET counselling should think of other option as the university is unlikely to hold third round of counselling. “I cannot tell whether there will be third counselling or not. Reason for that is that seats in all major courses are filled,” Anil Kumar said.

He said that they would take decision on another round of counselling only after second round ends. Counselling of two groups A and B of CET is over whereas counselling for Group C and D is due. If third round of counselling is not held, DAVV may allow teaching departments to hold departmental level counselling for filling their respective seats.

Counselling for Group D today

Counselling for Group D courses will be held on Friday. This group consists of 10 courses including LLM (Business Law) and 9 MSc courses. Very few students took admission in courses under this group. Last year also, very few students had taken admission in courses in this group. Later, the DAVV has allowed admission in courses on first come, first served basis. The same may happen this year also, Kumar said.