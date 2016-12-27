Indore: 106th foundation day of CBI

Indore: Central Bank of India (CBI) regional office celebrated its 106th foundation day recently by organising a number of programmes throughout the day.

Sudama Nagar branch office organised a plantation drive and planted 106 saplings in its vicinity. Free health check-up camps were organised by MVCC branch and Digthan branch while a free eye check-up camp was organised in regional office premises.

“The central attraction of the festivity remained a mega two wheeler rally to promote cashless digital banking among people where employees used placards and slogans to spread awareness,” informed a bank employee.

Senior customers of the bank were felicitated post a cultural evening. Prestige Group of Institutions director and chief guest Davish Jain praised customer service of the bank.

Enumerating the life and achievements of founder Sorabji Pochkhanwala, senior regional manager NK Bapna said, “We need to be polite in addressing the customers and help them acquaint with modern banking facilitates.”

Deputy regional manager Ajay Kumar extended heartfelt gratitude to staff members for helping citizens through demonitisation.