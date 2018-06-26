Indore: 1.97 lakh students figure in first merit list for undergraduate courses

Indore: In the first round of online admission counselling, more than 1.97 students have been allocated seats in conventional undergraduate courses offered by government and private colleges in the state on Monday.

“Department of Higher Education (DHE) released the first merit list of students seeking admission UG courses in the evening. The list consists names of 1,97,329 students,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof KN Chaturvedi said.

A release issued by DHE said that a total of 3,45,323 students had registered for centralised online counselling conducted by DHE for admission in government and private colleges in the state. Of them, 2,88,475 got their documents verified from help centres set up at government colleges. From 2.88 lakh students, more than 1.97 students were allocated seats in colleges offering UG courses.

During online registrations for the counselling, the students had filled nine colleges, preference wise. As many as 1,58,957 students got colleges mentioned as their first preference. “Over 80 percent students got colleges of their first preference. The figure is impressive,” said Chaturvedi.

Fee submission for confirming admission

Students who have been allocated seats would have to report to colleges and submit fee without prescribed limit to secure admission. “Admission will be confirmed only when the students submit fee,” Chaturvedi said. The students are required to pay their fee till June 29. Students allocated admissions in PG courses on June 22 are required to pay fee by Tuesday else their provisional admission will be cancelled.

Rest students to re-fill preferences

Students whose names did not figure in the first merit list would have to re-fill their preferences in the second round of counselling. “Nearly 90,000 did not get seats in colleges in first round of counselling. Now these students will have to try their luck in second round of counselling,” said Chaturvedi.

The students did not have to register again but just have to change preference of colleges they wish to take admission. On merit basis, admission list will be prepared for second counselling also. The registration for second round of counselling will commence on July 2 and continue till July 4. The students who did not register in the first counselling can register in the second counselling.

“We will display on our website on July 2 vacancies in colleges after the first counselling. After going through the vacancies, the students can fill preference of colleges in the second counselling,” said Chaturvedi. The admission list of second counselling will be released on July 9.