‘Indians lucky to have dark tan, have least risk of skin cancer’

Indore :President of International Society of Dermatology, Dr George Reizner believes that Indian doctors and scientists have more experience in terms of treatment of pigmentary disorders and dermatological problems.

Dr Reizner was addressing media during the second day of the national conference of Pigmentary Disorders Society on Saturday.

He said that having fa r better knowledge is the result of being interested in learning new things and pushing science further. “We have come to know a lot about the treatment of skin disorders but there is still a lot which we need to know,” he said, adding “Indians are fortunate to have dark complexion as they have negligible chances of skin cancer; but we have to stay indoors as we cannot stay in Sun for long.”

The president of International Society of Dermatology said that Indians are more concerned about skin colour but it should not be the perspective to judge a person. “Here, people are concerned to get fair skin but in USA there are booths for skin tanning where people use to get their complexion dark,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over use of steroid based products and medicines, Dr Reizner said that condition is better in their country as doctors are strict in giving steroid and patients cannot get such medicines directly through pharmacists.

Addressing the event, president of Indian Association of Dermatologist ,Dr Yogesh Marfatia said “Our association has already filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the issue of steroid based products which are decreasing immunity powers of patients and increasing fungal infections. We are against many of the products and advertisements which are not mentioning its steroid content and misguiding people.”

Discussing about increasing cases of fungal infection, he said that the scenario was due to change in dressing sense among people and increasing mobility as people have started wearing tight clothes and are more into travelling which doesn’t let the sweat dry.

Organising secretary Dr Narendra Gokhale said “Experts also discussed about other skin disorders including white spots, black spots, rashes and other pigmentary disorders. Experts will present various research papers on wrinkles and other problems on the last day of the conference on Sunday.”