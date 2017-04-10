Increasing soybean production can help develop GMO-free world

Indore: A recently conducted research shows that more influence on the production of soybean can help in development of a GMO-free world further boosting Indian economy because of its huge export market. The research was conducted by management students Ritika Kapil and Harshdeep Baveja.

Discussing their research, Harshdeep said, “Our paper tries to examine the primary factors responsible for affecting production of soymeal.” Further the paper attempts to investigate the relative influence of factors affecting production of soymeal and thereby categorising them.

Sharing another derivative that form integral part of the research, Harshdeep said, “It is well known fact that export, government policies, farmers contribution, influence of other countries and price of soymeal has a great influence on production; therefore this research identifies the level of influence of export and price of soymeal on production.”

Explaining the strategies that were used for analysis, Ritika talked about the use of regression analysis by using SPSS. Sharing the results, Ritika said, “The result suggested the values of export and price of soymeal significantly affect the performance of production.”

Objectives of conducting the study

To study the growth of soymeal in Indian market.

To analyse the Future trend of export in soymeal.

To identify the factors affecting exports of soymeal.

To identify the factors affecting the production of soymeal.

Pointers that were considered in the study

Comparison of production and price worldwide

GMO and non-GMO nature of soyseeds

Third world countries

Government incentives

Domestic consumption

Oil producers of India

How can Soy be used for supporting farmers and economy?

Government support

More production by farmers

Appreciation to farmers for production

Conclusion

The research empirically examines the dynamic between the volatility of production and movement of export and price in terms of the extent of interdependency and causality. Regression analysis has been used to do the analysis based on yearly basis database of different economical factors. Research emphasis on more influence should be given on the production of soybeans so that we can come up with a GMO-free world and a line Indians can say we feed the world.

