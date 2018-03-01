IMC traffic dept scam: Indore Police lodge FIR against two municipal officials

Indore: Indore Lokayukta police have registered an FIR against two Indore Municipal Corporation officials, an auditor, a contractor and his wife in much-talked IMC traffic department scam case. The scam had allegedly taken place 2011-12.

Complainants were lodged with Lokayukta police that contractor Rajesh Jain and his wife Priya Jain had colluded with IMC officials and inflicted heavy loss on IMC while executing a a traffic related project.

IMC had awarded a contract of road and traffic related works to Rajat Sales Corporation and Rajat Industries owned by Jains in 2011. Under the project, the contractor was supposed to make/install road signals, road states, make white straps on road etc.

For the project, items were not supplied in enough quantity or as per work order even as payment was availed for decided quantity. Also the items were not kept in IMC store room as per norms. Then the executive engineers Ashok Rathore and Dilip Singh Chauhan allegedly held the contractor in the financial crime. Auditor and others were also part of the corruption.

In the preliminary inquiring, Lokayukta police found the complainants true and registered FIR registered in the scam.

Lokayukta would investigate further into the case and produce charge sheet in the court, said Lokayukta DP Dilip Soni.