IMC on high alert, urges citizen to save water

Indore : Keeping in view the depleting water level in Narmada river, Indore Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to use water judiciously. IMC’s water works committee in-charge Balram Verma has appealed to people to save water before it is too late.

“Water level of Narmada river is at 145.5 meters at our pumping station in Jalud. We will have to shift the pumps to new place to fulfil the city’s water demand,” Verma said.

However, he assured that the city would not face water scarcity as they will complete the preparations at the earliest and have put the officials on job.

“We will not let people face water crisis as we will shift the pumps, which provide 90 MLD water to the city out of 450 MLD water from Narmada River,” he said and added that water bodies are drying up swiftly due to the less rainfall last year. “We have less water remaining in Yashwant Sagar,” he remarked.

The water works committee in-charge said that IMC will not let residents face water shortage but they should start saving water to avoid critical situation.