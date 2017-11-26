IMC chief’s anti-RTI diktat sparks protest, plaint filed with PIC

Do not provide information to ‘blackmailers’ (RTI activists)…

Jan Adhikar Sangthan demands probe, action against municipal commissioner for dampening spirit of the RTI Act as well as activists,

Indore : Large number of Right To Information (RTI) activists and members of Jan Adhikar Sangathan (JAS) staged a demonstration on Saturday to protest the order passed by commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Manish Singh directing officials not to provide information to ‘blackmailers’ filing RTI.

The protesting activists also lodged a complaint with state public information commissioner Heeralal Trivedi demanding probe into the matter and action against Singh over his move to dampen the spirit of RTI Act as well as the activists, whom he termed as ‘blackmailers’.

Jan Adhikar Sangathan’s Sunil Khandelwal said “On Wednesday (November 22), the IMC commissioner in a wireless message ordered the officials not to provide any information sought through RTI applications by ‘blackmailers’ (RTI activists) and reject them by taking necessary legal help from an advocate.”

Khandelwal said that they have lodged a complaint against Singh and requested the Public Information Commissioner to launch an investigation into the matter.

“RTI is a unique tool to unearth corruption and reveal corrupt practices in government departments; but Singh’s move will dampen the spirit of RTI activists and support the corrupt officers,” he said adding “Why Singh is not lodging an FIR against such blackmailers. He must make the names of blackmailers public and also, reveal the works due to which he is being blackmailed.”

It is evident from the IMC commissioner’s remark that he is well aware of the corruption taking place in the municipal corporation and he also knows that its revelation can land him in trouble or he can be blackmailed. How can a commissioner term anyone a blackmailer who seeks information through RTI

* Chanchal Gupta Advocate and RTI activist

The matter of blackmailing was raised during the very formation of the RTI Act but it was rejected with the fact that the information given through RTI is public and one cannot be blackmailed through public information. As per the Act, the IMC cannot deny providing any information to an applicant; it can only ask for the applicant’s name and address. Applicants can also sue the IMC commissioner on charges of defamation

* Siddharth Khandelwal RTI activist