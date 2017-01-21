Indore: Indore Management Association (IMA) Student Chapter was inaugurated at International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) on Friday. N Mohan, who heads the leather product division of Tata International, was speaker at the inaugural function. He enlightened the students on “developing an outlook of global marketing for students” and spoke at length about the importance of identifying the psychology of the customers in global markets due to differences in cultures. The academic toppers for 2015-16 were awarded with gold medals while the best project awards were silver medals. IIPS director BK Tripathi and IMA Student Chapter coordinator Geeta Nema also were present at the event.
IMA student chapter inaugurated at IIPS Indore
Tagged with: Inaugurated Indore Management Association International Institute of Professional Studies student chapter
