IIT Indore employee killed in accident, colleague injured

Container truck hits them on Khandwa Road

Indore : A non-teaching staff member of IIT Indore was killed while his colleague was critically injured after a container truck hit them on Khandwa Road on Saturday morning. The injured person is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger. The errant driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot.

According to Simrol police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Sachin Gaikwad, 28, a resident of Asrawad Khurd area in Tejaji Nagar. He along with colleague Mayur Dahake was going to campus in Simrol when a recklessly driven container truck hit their bike near Lila Dhaba on Khandwa Road near Simrol.

Sachin died on the spot while Mayur got critically injured. The passersby and police rushed Mayur to hospital. Sachin’s landlord Bhupendra Singh said that he came to know about the incident at 9.30 am after which he reached the spot. He and police took the body to district hospital. First he informed Sachin’s elder brother in Chindwada after which his wife and mother were informed about the incident.

Bhupendra said that Sachin belonged to Pandhurna in Chhindwara and was staying here in rented accommodation with wife and mother. He was appointed in IIT Indore a year ago. The condition of Mayur is out of danger. Police handed over body to family members who took it to Pandhurna for last rites.

Though driver could not be arrested till Saturday evening, an eyewitness who noted down the truck number gave it to police. A case was registered against driver under relevant IPC sections. Search is on for him.