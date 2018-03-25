IISR staffers protest, demand speedy cadre review process

Indore : Employees of city based Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR) joined the nationwide protest held by Institute Joint Staff Council (IJSC), the employee association of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in 108 institutes and 625 Krishi Vikas Kendras (KVKs) over various demands on Saturday.

Staffers of the institute here on Khandwa Road campus sported black ribbon on their arms to mark their silent protest demanding ICAR to mainly speed up the cadre review process for employees and administrative level officials.

Other reasons that sparked anger among employees included absence of uniform transfer policy, non-receipt of bonus since past three years and delay in cadre review for promotion of class-IV employees.

The employees’ association also wrote letters to IJSC chairman, director general of ICAR and Union minister of agricultural and farmers welfare, Radha Mohan Singh to press for their demands.

However, the protesting staffers did not strike their routine work to avoid inconvenience in works and followed the silent way to push their demands.