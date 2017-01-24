IIM Indore staff seeks 7th pay scale, told nobody’s job is secure

Indore: In a veiled threat to staffers, Indian Institute of Management Indore chief administrative officer (CAO) KT Udupa said that no staff should think that their jobs are secure when they demanded Seventh Pay Scale.

Citing sacking of one IAS and two IPS officers by government recently, Udupa in an email to staffers stated the sackings prove the belief of some persons “untrue” that government job is very secure and if somebody gets a government job won’t be terminated.

The email was in response to demand of Seventh Pay Scale by employees of the institute.

In the email, the CAO stated that for past some months, a few colleagues have been raising a question as to why provisions of Central Seventh Pay Commission have not been implemented in the institute.

“I would like to bring to the notice of the employees a communication on January 13 by Finance Ministry, Government of India, which implies that IIM Indore employees are not Central government employees.

“Also if Central Pay Scale Commission recommendations are implemented in any autonomous institution, then the additional financial expenses have to borne by that institution and Central government has no liability.

Udupa also stated that the seventh pay scale commission recommendations will only be implemented in autonomous institutions when service rules of these institutions, especial work time period rule, is on the lines of Central government employees.

Udupa added that seventh pay scale commission recommendations can only be implemented in the autonomous institution only when any instructions for the same is received for revision of salaries of permanent employees from competent body.

“This (government) official commission implies that in those autonomous institutions which do not have enough funds such a situation can arise that their employees’ salary and allowance would be lower than that of Central government employees. Therefore it is requested from the employees that the expenditure should be lessened…,” he went on to add.

In the end paragraph of the email, Udupa sent ripples to the IIM Indore employees stating that government had recently terminated an IAS and two IPS officers, so nobody should go by the belief that if someone gets a government job, then his job is secure.

This threat of the CAO has set a general depression among non-teaching employees of the institute, as the letter was emailed to only non-teaching employees, and knit their eyebrows.

“Why this threat was not given to teaching employees of the institute. All should be treated as same,” an employee said wishing anonymity.

When contacted, IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan said: “There is a context to the CAO’s communication. The government has advised all the autonomous bodies under its control to have a provision as in the government for removal of employees who do not perform over an extended period of time. My understanding is that the CAO was only trying to bring this to the attention of all employees. There is no other implication.”