IIM-Indore alumni’s startup secures angel funding

Indore: VOW Car Clinic, a car servicing and repair startup, founded by IIM Indore alumni — Harmeet Hora and Abhishek Meno — has raised an undisclosed amount in angel funding from Vishal Malik, Founder and Director of Gemini Solutions.

VOW Car Clinic, operated by Gurgaon-based Grey Hair Ventures Pvt Ltd, is a marketplace for end-to-end car servicing/repair needs in the offline-to-online consumer internet space.

The startup currently serves the Delhi-NCR region through its website and mobile app platforms. In a nutshell, VOW Car Clinic envisages to be the OYO counterpart budget brand within multi-billion USD car servicing and automotive aftermarket space in India.

The objective behind the startup was to eliminate lack of transparency in services, non-standardised pricing, discovery hassle, long queues and delivery waiting periods which people keep encountering. In the last four months, the startup has scaled-up its operations to four more cities in NCR (Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad) and has witnessed 10-fold increase in revenues. Currently, Harmeet and Abhishek are planning to expand their operations in other major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.