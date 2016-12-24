IIM-Indore academic associate accuses Professor NMK Bhatta of harassment

Indore: Indian Institute of Management, Indore is again in news for harassment of a woman employee.

Academic associate Pallavi Agrawal has accused senior professor NMK Bhatta of mental harassment. Her complaint has been forwarded to gender sensitivity committee of the institute which has started probe into the matter.

In her complaint, according to sources, Agrawal alleged that Bhatta would keep her engaged in office work till late hours and does not give credit to her in any of the papers she works for.

She has leveled some other allegations also seeking action against Bhatta.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the institute forwarded the complaint to gender sensitivity committee which has learnt to have recorded statements of Agrawal.

The committee would now summon Bhatta and record his statements on the charges leveled against him.

When contacted, IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan said any complaint of harassment received is enquired into by a duly constituted committee as required by the law. “I can’t comment on any particular complaint for reasons of confidentiality,” he added.

This is not the first incident of harassment of a woman employee at IIM Indore. In 2013 also, a lady teacher of IIM Indore had accused one of her colleagues of harassing her sexually.

However, she had failed to substantiate her claim following which clean chit was given to the accused professor.