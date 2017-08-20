IEEE conference concludes on a bright note

Indore : The valedictory function of three-day IEEE international conference, organised by departments of Electronics Engineering and Electrical Engineering in Medi-Caps University, Indore, was held here on Saturday.

Industrialist and pro chancellor of Medi-caps University Gopal Agrawal was the chief guest at the function. On the occasion a delegate from Sri Lanka, Jeevani Jaysinghe, praised the efforts of Medi-Caps University in organising the event.

University vice chancellor Dr Sunil K Somani congratulated all the participants and asked them to attend such conferences in future with full enthusiasm and zeal. On the occasion Agrawal congratulated all the committee members for the successful event and shared his views about the importance of research in the development of nation. He also suggested about the regular implementation of such practices in future by the various departments of university. Professor Vibha Tiwari proposed the vote of thanks.

In the conference on the first two days delegates from various renowned institutions and industries delivered their lectures as key note speakers on various research topics of their interest. They all congratulated the organising chair for the successful arrangement. D K Panda was pleased to announce that nearly 500 research papers on the theme of conference were accepted not only from Madhya Pradesh but from all over the country as well as from the neighbouring countries as well.

He informed that out of the accepted papers nearly 330 papers were presented during the three days event and the papers will be published in the IEEE explorer.