IDA takes over 52 shops of Money Centre

Indore : Indore Development Authority on Saturday took over Money Centre, a commercial complex located along Ranjit Hanuman temple road, and sealed all its 52 shops. The IDA sealed the shops amidst ruckus created by shopkeepers with help of large police force led by two CSPs, three thana in-charge and more than 100 policemen of four police stations.

On June 19, the SDM court had issued eviction notice to lease holder of Money Centre and had given it 15 days day of time. As the notice period ended, IDA officers led by estate officer Rajkumar Haldhar reached Money Centre at 10 am on Saturday. The joint operation of IDA, IMC and police started at 10.30 am. As soon as IDA officers proceeded to seal the shops, the shopkeepers became angry and protested against IDA action. The joint teams and shopkeepers had heated discussions. It was by 6.30 pm that the IDA officials succeeded in sealing all the shops.

According to IDA estate officer Rajkumar Haldhar, IDA had given 40,000 square feet of land in Scheme No 71 on lease to Dr Sajani Bajaj daughter of Dwarkadas Bajaj at concessional rate in 1993-94 with a condition to set up health care facility.

In a clear breach of lease conditions, Dr Sajani Bajaj got the lay out approved from Indore Municipal Corporation for commercial complex. Accordingly, 52 shops were built on land.

Taking note of violation, IDA cancelled the lease granted in favour of Bajaj in 2009-10. The shopkeepers and Bajaj moved High Court against IDA action thrice. However, Indore bench of MP High Court asked IDA to take note of the matter on basis of merit.

The IDA stuck to its stand and moved application before SDM Court for eviction in 2012. Last month, IDA CEO Kumar Purushottam instructed officials to approach SDM court again for eviction.

The IDA action caused traffic jam in the area as commuters stopped by to look at the action of police and IDA officials.